Rajya Sabha Proceedings Disrupted Over Bihar Electoral Roll Controversy

The Rajya Sabha's session on Tuesday was adjourned to the post-lunch period, as opposition MPs called for a debate on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh dismissed all 21 notices invoking Rule 267, which permits the suspension of scheduled business to discuss the issues raised. These notices, he stated, spanned four topics but lacked proper motion formulation. Eleven of these concerned a matter under Supreme Court consideration.

DMK's Tiruchi Siva contested the decision, citing the supremacy of the Chair in such proceedings. Meanwhile, TMC's Derek O'Brien objected to the inclusion of crucial taxation bills in the day's supplementary agenda, protesting their hasty listing. Despite opposition urgings, the proceedings were halted until 2 pm.