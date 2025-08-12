Tragic Betrayal: Teen Girl's Ordeal in Odisha
In Odisha's Kendrapara district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five individuals, including a relative. The relative has been arrested and charged under the BNS and POCSO Act. The incident was reportedly pre-planned, and the accused recorded the crime. A local MLA criticized the lack of action against rising crimes.
In a horrifying incident, a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Kendrapara district was allegedly raped by five individuals, among them a close relative, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.
The relative, who was also the husband's sister of the girl's paternal aunt, has been arrested and charged under the BNS and POCSO Act. His bail application was denied, and he remains in judicial custody, while four others have been detained.
Authorities report that the crime was premeditated and recorded on video. The teenage victim filed a complaint at the Rajnagar Police Station, recounting the deceitful trip on Raksha Bandhan that turned into a nightmare. Criticism ensued from BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo, pointing fingers at the state's handling of rising crimes against women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
