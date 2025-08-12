Left Menu

Tragic Betrayal: Teen Girl's Ordeal in Odisha

In Odisha's Kendrapara district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five individuals, including a relative. The relative has been arrested and charged under the BNS and POCSO Act. The incident was reportedly pre-planned, and the accused recorded the crime. A local MLA criticized the lack of action against rising crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:01 IST
Tragic Betrayal: Teen Girl's Ordeal in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrifying incident, a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Kendrapara district was allegedly raped by five individuals, among them a close relative, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.

The relative, who was also the husband's sister of the girl's paternal aunt, has been arrested and charged under the BNS and POCSO Act. His bail application was denied, and he remains in judicial custody, while four others have been detained.

Authorities report that the crime was premeditated and recorded on video. The teenage victim filed a complaint at the Rajnagar Police Station, recounting the deceitful trip on Raksha Bandhan that turned into a nightmare. Criticism ensued from BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo, pointing fingers at the state's handling of rising crimes against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025