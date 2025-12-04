Left Menu

Kartavya Path protest: Four accused remanded to 7 days' judicial custody

She was remanded to seven more days of judicial custody till December 11.Later in the evening, Ravjot, Gurkirat and Kranti were produced before Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla who sent them to seven days of jail.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:04 IST
Kartavya Path protest: Four accused remanded to 7 days' judicial custody
  • Country:
  • India

Two magisterial courts on Thursday remanded four protesters to seven days of judicial custody in a case relating to the alleged use of pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at the India Gate over pollution last month.

The four accused are Ravjot Kaur, Gurkirat Kaur, Kranti and Ayisha Wafiya.

Earlier on Monday, three of the accused, Ravjot, Gurkirat and Kranti, were sent to three days of police custody on the ground that they did not previously cooperate with the investigation and further custodial interrogation is required. Wafiya was remanded to three days of judicial custody.

On Thursday, Wafiya was produced before Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema upon the expiry of her previous judicial custody. She was remanded to seven more days of judicial custody till December 11.

Later in the evening, Ravjot, Gurkirat and Kranti were produced before Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla who sent them to seven days of jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
2
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global
3
White House expected to submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission this month

White House expected to submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025