CBI's Sting: Bribery Scandal Uncovered in CGHS Meerut

The CBI arrested CGHS Meerut's Additional Director and others for demanding a Rs 50 lakh bribe from a hospital to avoid de-empanelment. The investigation exposed a scheme involving frivolous inspection notices and extortion, leading to arrests during a sting operation. Searches continue at the accused's residences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Additional Director of CGHS Meerut, along with two others, in a high-profile bribery case. The allegations point towards demands for a Rs 50 lakh bribe to prevent the de-empanelment of a hospital from a government scheme.

Ajay Kumar, the Additional Director, and Lavesh Solanki, Superintendent, both stationed at the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Meerut, along with intermediary Raees Ahmad, were implicated following a hospital group director's complaint. The complaint stated that Kumar and associates sought bribes to avert de-empanelment, citing spurious deficiencies post an inspection.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI orchestrated a sting that culminated in the capture of the trio during a bribe transaction. The arrests have sparked further investigations, with searches at the homes of the accused underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

