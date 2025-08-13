Romantic Despair: How a Kerala Gang Exploited LGBTQ+ Trust on Dating Apps
In Kerala, a gang used a dating app to deceive and extort LGBTQ+ individuals, leveraging their trust to rob them. The scam unraveled when the police intervened following a victim's report. The group, posing as romantic interests, carried out a well-planned robbery scheme mainly targeting people using Grindr.
A gang in Kerala exploited the vulnerabilities of LGBTQ+ users on a dating app, extorting large sums of money by posing as romantic partners. The scam targeted primarily gay, bisexual, queer, and transgender individuals, drawing them in through Grindr.
The four-member gang, busted by Kerala police, was led by Sudheer, with accomplices Mohammed Salman, Ashiq, and Sajith. Their operation included luring victims into secluded areas under the pretense of a romantic meet-up, followed by an orchestrated robbery involving physical threats.
Despite victim hesitation due to social stigma, one brave individual reported the crime, prompting a police investigation that uncovered a vast network of scam victims. Cyber forensic efforts led to the arrest of the culprits, revealing their modus operandi and extent of the crime.
