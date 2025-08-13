Dramatic Chase Near Sealdah Court Leads to Arrest
A man was apprehended near Sealdah court after a pursuit by a home guard and civic volunteer. Suspected initially of theft due to his suspicious behavior, he was found with a concealed firearm. The incident is under investigation at Entally police station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:33 IST
Authorities arrested a man near Sealdah court following a pursuit on Wednesday morning. A home guard and a civic volunteer, stationed near the court, observed the man behaving suspiciously.
Upon making eye contact with the home guard, the individual fled along Beliaghata Road, raising concerns of potential criminal activity.
After a swift chase, the officials detained the man and discovered a firearm hidden under his T-shirt. He has been handed over to Entally police station for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
