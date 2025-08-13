Left Menu

Dramatic Chase Near Sealdah Court Leads to Arrest

A man was apprehended near Sealdah court after a pursuit by a home guard and civic volunteer. Suspected initially of theft due to his suspicious behavior, he was found with a concealed firearm. The incident is under investigation at Entally police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:33 IST
Dramatic Chase Near Sealdah Court Leads to Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities arrested a man near Sealdah court following a pursuit on Wednesday morning. A home guard and a civic volunteer, stationed near the court, observed the man behaving suspiciously.

Upon making eye contact with the home guard, the individual fled along Beliaghata Road, raising concerns of potential criminal activity.

After a swift chase, the officials detained the man and discovered a firearm hidden under his T-shirt. He has been handed over to Entally police station for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025