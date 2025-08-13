Tensions Erupt Over NTPC's New Coal Mining Project in Jharkhand

An FIR has been registered against 335 people, including 250 unidentified individuals, following a violent clash among villagers, NTPC officials, and the local administration in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand, police reported on Wednesday. The altercation resulted in 12 injuries.

The confrontation erupted during a meeting on Tuesday concerning a new coal mining project, highlighting disagreements over land acquisition and compensation. Bakragaon SDPO Pawan Kumar confirmed that the FIR was registered by Circle Officer Manoj Kumar and stated that the investigation is ongoing, with actions to follow accordingly.

The venue for the meeting had reportedly been moved at the last moment, leading to unrest among a section of villagers. In response, Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh and SP Anjani Anjan visited the site on Wednesday to ensure the situation remained under control, officials noted.

