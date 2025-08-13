Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over NTPC's New Coal Mining Project in Jharkhand

An FIR has been filed against 335 individuals due to a clash involving villagers, NTPC officials, and the administration in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, related to a coal mining project. The conflict resulted in 12 injuries and stemmed from discussions on land acquisition and compensation. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:36 IST
Tensions Erupt Over NTPC's New Coal Mining Project in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against 335 people, including 250 unidentified individuals, following a violent clash among villagers, NTPC officials, and the local administration in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand, police reported on Wednesday. The altercation resulted in 12 injuries.

The confrontation erupted during a meeting on Tuesday concerning a new coal mining project, highlighting disagreements over land acquisition and compensation. Bakragaon SDPO Pawan Kumar confirmed that the FIR was registered by Circle Officer Manoj Kumar and stated that the investigation is ongoing, with actions to follow accordingly.

The venue for the meeting had reportedly been moved at the last moment, leading to unrest among a section of villagers. In response, Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh and SP Anjani Anjan visited the site on Wednesday to ensure the situation remained under control, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025