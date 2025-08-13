Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Wang Yi and Ajit Doval's Crucial Meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit India to hold talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval about the border issue. This diplomatic engagement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, amid efforts to improve strained bilateral relations post-Galwan Valley clashes.

Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to arrive in India on Monday for vital discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval concerning the border dispute, authoritative sources disclosed. This meeting takes place shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated trip to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Wang's upcoming visit underscores efforts to resume dialogue mechanisms following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes that severely strained India-China relations. His discussions with Doval, under the Special Representatives mechanism, aim to address boundary issues and rebuild the diplomatic rapport.

The visit comes amid India's recent gestures to mend relations, such as resuming tourist visas for Chinese nationals. Modi's expected participation in the SCO summit signals a diplomatic rapprochement, as both nations work towards stabilizing their bilateral ties through dialogue and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

