Tensions at the Border: Pakistani Intruder's Fate

A Pakistani intruder, identified as Siraj Ali, was killed by the BSF after ignoring warnings and attempting to cross into India. The incident occurred at the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. After formal protests and identification, his body was returned to Pakistan Rangers.

Updated: 13-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:33 IST
The body of a Pakistani intruder, killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) after defying warnings and attempting to enter India, was returned to Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

Two days prior, the BSF opened fire when Siraj Ali, 51, aggressively neared the border fence in the Hiranagar sector, Kathua district, after repeated warnings were ignored. Siraj later died during treatment at AIIMS Jammu, officials added.

In response, Pakistan Rangers identified the deceased as Siraj Ali from Sarhali village, Narowal district, and demanded the return of his body. After completing necessary formalities, the handover was conducted at the RS Pura sector, Jammu district, at approximately 5 pm on Wednesday.

