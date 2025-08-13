India Approves 1.47 Lakh More Pucca Houses Under PMAY-U 2.0, Total Sanctions Cross 8.56 Lakh

In a significant boost to the Government’s flagship mission of ‘Housing for All’, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved the construction of 1,46,582 additional pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) across 14 States and Union Territories. With this latest sanction, the total number of houses approved under PMAY-U 2.0 has now reached 8,56,244 units.

Decision Taken at CSMC Meeting in New Delhi

The decision was finalized during the fourth meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC), held at GPOA2, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, under the chairmanship of Shri Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, MoHUA. This meeting marked the first time the Housing for All (HFA) Division convened at this new location.

Key attendees included Shri Kuldip Narayan, Joint Secretary & Mission Director (JS&MD), HFA, Principal Secretaries from participating States/UTs, PMAY-U Mission Directors, and senior Ministry officials.

The approved housing projects span Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Focus on Affordable, Inclusive, and Strategic Housing

Secretary Katikithala emphasised the need for States/UTs to align housing development with infrastructure corridors to promote integrated urban growth. “Projects should be strategically located in areas with good connectivity, economic opportunities, and access to essential services,” he said.

The JS&MD highlighted the importance of bringing forward more proposals under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) vertical, particularly in larger States and metropolitan cities, to accelerate delivery in group housing formats.

Empowering Women and Special Groups

A notable aspect of this approval is the focus on inclusivity. Out of the newly sanctioned houses:

75,417 units are allotted in the names of women, including single women and widows.

1,166 houses in Uttar Pradesh are earmarked for senior citizens.

12 houses have been sanctioned for transgender beneficiaries.

Additionally, among disadvantaged communities, 32,551 houses are for Scheduled Castes (SC), 5,025 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 58,375 for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

PMAY-U 2.0: Aiming for One Crore More Urban Homes

Since its launch in September 2024, PMAY-U 2.0 has aimed to provide one crore additional urban families with financial assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh for constructing or purchasing a pucca house. The scheme is open to EWS, LIG, and MIG families who do not own a pucca house anywhere in India.

Implementation is being carried out through four verticals:

Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS)

The houses sanctioned in this CSMC meeting fall under the BLC and AHP categories.

Progress So Far and Next Steps

Under PMAY (since inception), over 120 lakh houses have been sanctioned, of which 93.81 lakh have already been completed and handed over to beneficiaries.

The JS&MD urged States/UTs to verify and attach beneficiaries’ details through the unified PMAY-U 2.0 portal and prioritise approvals for Special Focus Groups.

Eligible citizens can apply online at pmay-urban.gov.in or approach their respective Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for assistance.