Greater Mysuru City Corporation: A New Era of Urban Development

The Karnataka government plans to expand Mysuru's municipal boundaries to form the 'Greater Mysuru City Corporation'. This proposal aims to improve urban administration and development. Public feedback is invited within 30 days before finalizing the decision, as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:02 IST
The Karnataka government is set to expand the jurisdiction of the Mysuru City Municipal Corporation, naming it the 'Greater Mysuru City Corporation'. This expansion aims to bolster urban governance and development, officials confirmed.

The proposal, issued under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act of 1976, highlights criteria such as a population of over three lakhs, a population density exceeding 3,000 inhabitants per square kilometer, annual local revenue above Rs 6 crore, and a workforce comprising over 50% in non-agricultural sectors.

The government has opened the proposal to the public for objections and suggestions, with a 30-day feedback window following its publication in the official gazette. This move marks a significant step towards greater urban planning and administration in Mysuru.

