Delhi Government Boosts Urban Development with Revised Budget

The Delhi government has announced a significant revision in its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, raising allocations from Rs 28,115 crore to Rs 30,248 crore. This initiative aims to bolster critical areas such as urban development, transport, education, and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also serving as the Finance Minister, presented the supplementary demands for grants in the Assembly, which were approved through a voice vote. The revised estimates mark Gupta's first budget after assuming office in March 2025.

The revised budget features substantial increases in capital expenditure for key projects, including a notable rise in allocations for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, and the education sector. These changes highlight the government's commitment to enhancing the city's infrastructure and improving the quality of life for its residents.

