Left Menu

Delhi Government Boosts Urban Development with Revised Budget

The Delhi government has revised its budget for 2025-26, increasing allocations from Rs 28,115 crore to Rs 30,248 crore to support urban development, education, and transport. The updated funds target sectors like DMRC, DTC, and the Yamuna Action Plan, with an emphasis on major infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:25 IST
Delhi Government Boosts Urban Development with Revised Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a significant revision in its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, raising allocations from Rs 28,115 crore to Rs 30,248 crore. This initiative aims to bolster critical areas such as urban development, transport, education, and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also serving as the Finance Minister, presented the supplementary demands for grants in the Assembly, which were approved through a voice vote. The revised estimates mark Gupta's first budget after assuming office in March 2025.

The revised budget features substantial increases in capital expenditure for key projects, including a notable rise in allocations for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, and the education sector. These changes highlight the government's commitment to enhancing the city's infrastructure and improving the quality of life for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

 India
2
I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Election Timelines

Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Electio...

 India
4
Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026