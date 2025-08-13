Punjab Police Tightens Security for Independence Day
Punjab Police has intensified security measures across the state in preparation for Independence Day, with over 1,500 personnel involved in operations to ensure public safety. The initiative aims to boost public confidence and prepare forces for potential threats.
Punjab Police has intensified security across the state, directing all field units to remain on high alert in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.
Under the directive of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, coordinated flag marches were conducted across sensitive areas in the state's 28 police districts. These operations were complemented by targeted cordon and search operations (CASOs) in vulnerable spots, confirmed special DGP Arpit Shukla in a statement.
The comprehensive security exercise aims to not only instill confidence among the public but also to ensure police personnel are adequately prepared for any potential incidents. Around 250 police teams, encompassing over 1,500 officers, have been mobilized to identify suspicious activities while minimizing public inconvenience.
