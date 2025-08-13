Left Menu

Punjab Police Tightens Security for Independence Day

Punjab Police has intensified security measures across the state in preparation for Independence Day, with over 1,500 personnel involved in operations to ensure public safety. The initiative aims to boost public confidence and prepare forces for potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:26 IST
Punjab Police Tightens Security for Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police has intensified security across the state, directing all field units to remain on high alert in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Under the directive of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, coordinated flag marches were conducted across sensitive areas in the state's 28 police districts. These operations were complemented by targeted cordon and search operations (CASOs) in vulnerable spots, confirmed special DGP Arpit Shukla in a statement.

The comprehensive security exercise aims to not only instill confidence among the public but also to ensure police personnel are adequately prepared for any potential incidents. Around 250 police teams, encompassing over 1,500 officers, have been mobilized to identify suspicious activities while minimizing public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025