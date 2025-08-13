Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Tightens Security for Independence Day and Janmashtami Festivities

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajiv Krishna issued comprehensive security instructions to maintain law and order during Independence Day and Janmashtami celebrations. Detailed arrangements include anti-sabotage checks, traffic management, and enhanced deployment in sensitive areas. Social media monitoring and coordination with civil agencies are emphasized to ensure safety and prevent disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Independence Day and Janmashtami celebrations, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Rajiv Krishna, has called for heightened vigilance across the state. The DGP's instructions aim to ensure effective law and order arrangements through detailed security measures covering various events.

Official directives have been issued for anti-sabotage checks, strict access control, and planned traffic diversions. The state police have been urged to intensify vigilance at crowded places, including train stations, airports, malls, and residential areas, to prevent any untoward incidents. Continuous monitoring and robust communication strategies are central to these efforts.

Additional measures include verifying tenants, monitoring aerial objects, and engaging festival organizers in pre-event discussions. Special attention is being given to sensitive areas, with mandatory video and drone surveillance of processions. The DGP emphasizes comprehensive strategy to curb misinformation on social media and maintain community safety during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

