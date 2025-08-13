Controversial Amnesty Sparks Human Rights Debate in Peru

In a move that's stirred controversy, Peru's President Dina Boluarte signed a law on Wednesday that grants amnesty to military and police officers facing accusations of human rights violations during the tumultuous period from 1980 to 2000, marked by intense conflict with leftist rebels.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights had urged Peru to abandon the bill, emphasizing the need for victims to access justice. Nonetheless, Congress had already approved the legislation in July, and its enactment halts over 600 ongoing trials and overturns 156 sentences against security officials.

According to Boluarte, the legislation restores dignity to those who served during the conflict. Yet, it amplifies concerns as her administration faces scrutiny following the deaths of protesters since she assumed office, further straining her already low public approval ratings.