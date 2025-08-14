Codelco's El Teniente Smelter Resumes Amid Copper Shortage

Chilean miner Codelco announced the resumption of operations at its El Teniente smelter, following a two-week halt due to a tragic site collapse.

The incident in late July resulted in six fatalities and an ongoing investigation. The temporary closure led to a significant copper loss, accentuating global supply concerns.

Chairman Maximo Pacheco reported a shortfall of 20,000 to 30,000 metric tons of copper, with an estimated market value of $300 million.

