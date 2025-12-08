Ceiling Collapse Injures Three in Diva Town Apartment

Three women were injured after the ceiling plaster of their flat in Diva town, near Thane, collapsed on Monday, as reported by civic officials.

The incident took place in the early hours at Shri Swami Samarth Kripa Apartment, Naik Nagar, while the residents were asleep, according to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell.

An official inspection and safety assessment of the building are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)