Ceiling Collapse Injures Three in Diva Town Apartment

Three women were injured when the ceiling plaster of their apartment collapsed in Diva town, near Thane. The incident happened early in the morning while they were asleep. Officials are now inspecting the building to assess safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were injured after the ceiling plaster of their flat in Diva town, near Thane, collapsed on Monday, as reported by civic officials.

The incident took place in the early hours at Shri Swami Samarth Kripa Apartment, Naik Nagar, while the residents were asleep, according to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell.

An official inspection and safety assessment of the building are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

