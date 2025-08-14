Meghalaya Government Seeks Closer Border Fencing to Enhance Security

The Meghalaya government has appealed to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to engage with Bangladesh for permission to erect closer border fencing along a 40 km unfenced stretch. This request aims to prevent villages from being excluded and ensure their security, according to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

In standard practice, border fencing is typically constructed 150 yards inside a nation's territory. However, in Meghalaya, this would leave several villages within 'no man's land', compromising their safety. Tynsong emphasized the need for fencing closer to the border pillars, thus preventing villages from falling outside the fenced area.

Following a recent infiltration attempt by a Bangladeshi armed gang, joint operations have commenced involving the Border Security Force, Meghalaya Police, and Village Defence Parties to bolster security. Tynsong has also instructed local authorities to enhance preventive measures along the India-Bangladesh border.