Citizenship Challenge: The Silent Crisis in Voter Registration

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has sounded an alarm regarding a citizenship verification exercise in Bihar, which he argues might lead to significant voter disenfranchisement and potential loss of citizenship. Gokhale's concerns center on the lack of clarity around acceptable documents to prove citizenship, an issue that could impact millions.

Gokhale pointed out conflicting statements from the government, noting that identification documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and driving licenses are not recognized as valid proof of citizenship. With current regulations, individuals must demonstrate their birth or ancestral ties to India to verify their citizenship, often requiring birth certificates.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Gokhale stated that many Indians, especially those born outside hospitals, lack these crucial documents. He cautioned that up to 30% of Indians might be labeled as non-citizens, urging the government to clarify the process and warning against the potential establishment of a backdoor National Register of Citizens.