A Fatal Affair: Tragic End for Film Industry Make-up Artist

A 40-year-old make-up artist from the film industry tragically lost his life after a vicious assault in a Mumbai suburb, reportedly by his wife's lover and an accomplice, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

Bharat Ahire, the deceased, had initially claimed his injuries were due to a bike accident when admitted to a hospital in Malad. However, police investigations revealed he was attacked on July 12 by two men in the presence of his wife, Rajashree.

As the truth unraveled, it emerged that Ahire's wife had an extramarital relationship with suspect Chandrashekhar Padyachi, leading to a fatal conspiracy. Based on their findings, police have arrested Rajashree and a male accomplice; efforts to capture a third suspect continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)