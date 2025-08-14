Indus Waters Treaty Dispute: India's Stance on Court of Arbitration

India's foreign ministry has challenged the recent ruling of the International Court of Arbitration concerning the Indus Waters Treaty. The court issued a decision last week, supporting Pakistan's position, and insisting that India conform to existing treaty terms in its hydro-electric infrastructure projects.

The Treaty, a long-standing agreement over water-sharing between India and Pakistan, has once again become a point of contention as the court's ruling was based on design protocols for new hydroelectric power stations on rivers that traverse from India into Pakistan.

Rejecting the court's authority, India emphasized that it does not recognize the legitimacy of the international adjudication body, reiterating its sovereignty over matters that directly impact its national infrastructure and regional agreements.