Left Menu

Peaceful Waters: Telangana's Diplomatic Approach to Resolve Water Disputes

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasizes dialogue over litigation to resolve inter-state water disputes with Andhra Pradesh. He urges amicable cooperation for project clearances to benefit both states and improve infrastructure. The government seeks investments to generate employment for Telangana's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:04 IST
Peaceful Waters: Telangana's Diplomatic Approach to Resolve Water Disputes
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated on Friday that the state aims to address inter-state water disputes with Andhra Pradesh through dialogue rather than legal battles. He urged the Andhra government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to cooperate over objections to irrigation projects.

Reddy highlighted that projects such as Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation, initiated during undivided Andhra Pradesh, lack clearances due to objections. This has hindered bank loans and central funding, pressuring Telangana's finances. He solicited Andhra's support for mutual infrastructure benefits, including port connectivity.

Revanth Reddy affirmed Telangana's intent for amicable resolutions across neighboring states and emphasized that the aim is public interest, not political leverage. The state seeks private investments to tackle youth unemployment, having filled 75,000 government vacancies since December 2023.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in...

 India
2
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

 India
3
Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026