Peaceful Waters: Telangana's Diplomatic Approach to Resolve Water Disputes

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated on Friday that the state aims to address inter-state water disputes with Andhra Pradesh through dialogue rather than legal battles. He urged the Andhra government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to cooperate over objections to irrigation projects.

Reddy highlighted that projects such as Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation, initiated during undivided Andhra Pradesh, lack clearances due to objections. This has hindered bank loans and central funding, pressuring Telangana's finances. He solicited Andhra's support for mutual infrastructure benefits, including port connectivity.

Revanth Reddy affirmed Telangana's intent for amicable resolutions across neighboring states and emphasized that the aim is public interest, not political leverage. The state seeks private investments to tackle youth unemployment, having filled 75,000 government vacancies since December 2023.