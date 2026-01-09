Left Menu

Naidu Tackles Water Disputes: A Call for Unity in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addressed the ongoing water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, accusing certain figures of creating unnecessary controversies. He emphasized the importance of water utilization and revealed efforts to secure land records through advanced technologies. Naidu also highlighted alleged irregularities under the previous administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:24 IST
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to focus on water utilization instead of engaging in controversies over river waters flowing to the sea. Addressing a village gathering in East Godavari, Naidu alleged that certain individuals were deliberately stirring disputes.

In a pointed reference towards YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu criticized efforts to ignite controversy over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project. Naidu emphasized the need to prioritize the future of the Telugu community and mentioned that the Polavaram project would benefit both states.

Accusing the previous government of missteps, Naidu highlighted the rectification of past mistakes and unveiled measures to secure land records using blockchain technology. With over 22.3 lakh pattadar passbooks distributed, Naidu called for transparency and the eradication of fraudulent practices.

