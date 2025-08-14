Eskom, Red Cross Aid Over 3 600 Eastern Cape Residents Hit by Extreme Weather

Eskom, through its Development Foundation, has joined forces with the South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) to deliver urgent relief to thousands of Eastern Cape residents impacted by recent severe weather events. The partnership is assisting 3 668 individuals across 501 households following devastating rainfall, flooding, and snowfall that have caused fatalities, destroyed infrastructure, and displaced more than 1 500 people.

Widespread Damage Across Districts

The extreme weather affected more than 3 000 households in the OR Tambo, Amathole, and Alfred Nzo districts, disrupting transportation networks, cutting off electricity supply, and severely undermining local livelihoods. Roads were rendered impassable in some rural areas, leaving many communities isolated and dependent on coordinated relief efforts.

The humanitarian situation prompted urgent action from Eskom’s Development Foundation, which has allocated R2 136 830 to provide vital supplies such as mattresses, blankets, food parcels, hygiene kits, and kitchen utensils. These relief items aim to provide immediate comfort and stability for affected families as recovery and rebuilding efforts begin.

Coordinated Response for Maximum Impact

According to Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Eskom Development Foundation, Mologadi Motshele, beneficiaries were identified through a joint effort involving ward councillors, disaster management teams, and SARCS-trained volunteers. This approach, she said, ensured that aid reached those most in need and that the distribution process was equitable and transparent.

“Eskom stands with communities during challenging times. This effort embodies our value of Sinobuntu, showing empathy, compassion, and unity with those in need,” Motshele said.

The Foundation’s Strategic Donations Committee approved the relief initiative on 30 June 2025, reflecting Eskom’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Beyond Power Generation: Eskom’s Social Mandate

For Motshele, the relief effort underscores Eskom’s role as more than just a power utility. “Our success is measured by the positive impact on the lives of South Africans. Beyond infrastructure development and electrification, Eskom supports local economic growth, skills development, and job creation, helping to transform communities nationwide,” she said.

She added that for many affected families, the aid is not just about the material assistance but also a powerful message of solidarity and hope.

Eskom extended heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting recovery and rebuilding in the wake of the disaster.

The Eskom Development Foundation’s Broader Role

The Eskom Development Foundation (ESDEF) is a non-profit entity wholly owned by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. It drives the utility’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy, with programmes in all nine provinces focusing on sustainable development.

Its flagship initiatives span education, health, environmental protection, enterprise development, food security, rural infrastructure, and community upliftment, aiming to create long-term benefits for communities across South Africa.

Over the years, ESDEF has played a central role in delivering targeted interventions to improve quality of life, particularly in rural and underserved areas. This latest relief effort reflects the Foundation’s ability to respond swiftly to emergencies while maintaining its focus on sustainable community development.