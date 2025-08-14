Vibrant Villages Programme Boosts Border Region Growth with Healthcare, Roads, and Skills

In a significant step towards uplifting India’s strategically important border regions, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, chaired a courtesy meeting in New Delhi with representatives from villages across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Ladakh. These regions fall under Phase-I of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)—an initiative aimed at transforming remote northern border settlements into thriving hubs of opportunity. The meeting was also attended by Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava and Secretary of Border Management Shri Rajendra Kumar.

Launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 10 April 2023, the Vibrant Villages Programme adopts a mission-mode approach to enhance the quality of life in strategically located villages along India’s northern frontier. The scheme covers selected villages in blocks adjoining the northern borders, focusing on infrastructure development, livelihood generation, healthcare, education, and connectivity.

From ‘Last Villages’ to ‘First Villages’

Addressing the gathering, Shri JP Nadda highlighted the shift in national perception—from considering these settlements as the “last villages” of India to celebrating them as the “first villages” that stand as gateways to the nation. This change in vision is accompanied by comprehensive developmental efforts designed to strengthen these communities economically, socially, and culturally.

He underlined that women’s empowerment and youth skill development remain at the heart of VVP. Training programmes in horticulture, floriculture, and entrepreneurship are being rolled out to promote reverse migration, encouraging people to return to their native villages rather than migrate to urban areas. By nurturing local talent and fostering small-scale enterprises, the programme aims to create sustainable economic ecosystems within the border belts.

Healthcare Access at the Doorstep

The Union Health Minister revealed that 662 border villages have been identified under Phase-1 of the programme. To strengthen healthcare delivery, the government is working to set up at least one Ayushman Arogya Mandir for every 1,000–1,500 people in these regions. These centres will provide comprehensive primary healthcare services, including preventive care, maternal and child health support, and diagnostics.

Complementing these facilities, mobile medical units will ensure that even the most remote households have access to timely treatment. Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava reaffirmed this commitment, noting that 58 projects have already been sanctioned under the National Health Mission and that mobile units are already being deployed in the targeted villages.

Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Holistic Growth

Shri Rajendra Kumar emphasized the programme’s synergy with the Viksit Bharat vision of an advanced and self-reliant India. He announced that the government has sanctioned approximately ₹3,000 crore to enhance road infrastructure, making previously inaccessible areas more connected. Efforts are also underway to roll out 4G mobile connectivity, which will open new avenues for healthcare, online education, and e-governance services.

In addition to physical infrastructure, the Vibrant Villages Programme is driving investments in tourism, agriculture, and skill development. The goal is to enable communities to generate income from local resources, cultural heritage, and eco-tourism, thereby diversifying the economic base of these regions.

Voices from the Border

Village representatives at the meeting expressed gratitude to the Union Government for its focus on their development. They noted marked improvements in road connectivity and healthcare services since the programme’s rollout. Many also urged the government to expand the initiative to cover villages not included in Phase-1, citing the positive changes they have witnessed in neighbouring areas under the scheme.

The Road Ahead

As the Vibrant Villages Programme continues to take shape, its integrated approach—combining healthcare, connectivity, skill building, and infrastructure—promises to transform remote border settlements into self-sustaining, resilient communities. With government backing, strategic investment, and active community participation, these “first villages” are set to play a pivotal role in India’s development and national security.