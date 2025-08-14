Assam Police Personnel Shine with Gallantry Medals

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended his congratulations to the personnel of the state police who were decorated with gallantry medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

Among those recognized was the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Parthasarathi Mahanta, who was awarded the prestigious President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Additionally, three policemen were honored with gallantry medals, 13 officers received accolades for meritorious service, and special service awards were announced for 40 other officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)