Assam Police Personnel Shine with Gallantry Medals

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds state police personnel for receiving gallantry medals. Guwahati Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta bags the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Three policemen receive gallantry medals, while 13 are honored for meritorious service. Special Service Medals announced for 40 officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended his congratulations to the personnel of the state police who were decorated with gallantry medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

Among those recognized was the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Parthasarathi Mahanta, who was awarded the prestigious President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Additionally, three policemen were honored with gallantry medals, 13 officers received accolades for meritorious service, and special service awards were announced for 40 other officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

