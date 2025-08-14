Left Menu

Criminals Nabbed with Illegal Arms as Independence Day Approaches

Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi police arrested nine individuals, including suspected Neeraj Bawana gang members, for flaunting illegal arms on social media. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of numerous weapons. Investigations are ongoing to trace the firearms' sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:52 IST
Criminals Nabbed with Illegal Arms as Independence Day Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant pre-Independence Day operation, Delhi police apprehended nine individuals for showcasing illegal arms on social media, officials revealed on Thursday.

The operation, executed following a tip-off, led to the recovery of one semi-automatic pistol, 23 country-made pistols, and 28 cartridges. Authorities highlighted this as part of intensified cyber monitoring efforts to prevent criminal activities.

Some suspects, with links to the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, were plotting to use social media to instil fear. Police are currently investigating the origins of the seized weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025