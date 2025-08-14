Criminals Nabbed with Illegal Arms as Independence Day Approaches

In a significant pre-Independence Day operation, Delhi police apprehended nine individuals for showcasing illegal arms on social media, officials revealed on Thursday.

The operation, executed following a tip-off, led to the recovery of one semi-automatic pistol, 23 country-made pistols, and 28 cartridges. Authorities highlighted this as part of intensified cyber monitoring efforts to prevent criminal activities.

Some suspects, with links to the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, were plotting to use social media to instil fear. Police are currently investigating the origins of the seized weapons.

