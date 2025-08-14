Criminals Nabbed with Illegal Arms as Independence Day Approaches
Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi police arrested nine individuals, including suspected Neeraj Bawana gang members, for flaunting illegal arms on social media. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of numerous weapons. Investigations are ongoing to trace the firearms' sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant pre-Independence Day operation, Delhi police apprehended nine individuals for showcasing illegal arms on social media, officials revealed on Thursday.
The operation, executed following a tip-off, led to the recovery of one semi-automatic pistol, 23 country-made pistols, and 28 cartridges. Authorities highlighted this as part of intensified cyber monitoring efforts to prevent criminal activities.
Some suspects, with links to the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, were plotting to use social media to instil fear. Police are currently investigating the origins of the seized weapons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations
New Delhi's Safeguard Strategy: Ensuring a Secure Independence Day
Delhi Enacts Aerial Ban: Key Security Measure for Independence Day
PM Modi Seeks Public Input for Independence Day Speech
Punjab Police Amplifies Security Ahead of Independence Day 2025