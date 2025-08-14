Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini Steps Down Amid Challenging Times

In a surprising turn of events, Jacopo Venturini, the CEO of the prestigious fashion brand Valentino, has resigned. Women's Wear Daily reported on Thursday that Valentino and Venturini reached a mutual decision to end his association with the company, citing personal reasons on Venturini's part.

Questions about the company's current leadership were met with silence from Valentino's representatives as they declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The announcement comes months after it was disclosed that Venturini was on sick leave, amid rumors of his impending departure due to the brand's financial struggles last year.

Meanwhile, the company's creative direction remains stable with Alessandro Michele continuing in his role as creative director. Michele, a recent addition from Gucci, is expected to steer Valentino through its current challenges, noted sources familiar with the company's internal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)