Left Menu

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini Steps Down Amid Challenging Times

Valentino's CEO, Jacopo Venturini, has resigned due to personal reasons. The departure follows reports of declining revenue and profits for the fashion label. While Venturini steps back, the brand's creative director, Alessandro Michele, will continue his role, according to insider sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:38 IST
Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini Steps Down Amid Challenging Times
Valentino

In a surprising turn of events, Jacopo Venturini, the CEO of the prestigious fashion brand Valentino, has resigned. Women's Wear Daily reported on Thursday that Valentino and Venturini reached a mutual decision to end his association with the company, citing personal reasons on Venturini's part.

Questions about the company's current leadership were met with silence from Valentino's representatives as they declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The announcement comes months after it was disclosed that Venturini was on sick leave, amid rumors of his impending departure due to the brand's financial struggles last year.

Meanwhile, the company's creative direction remains stable with Alessandro Michele continuing in his role as creative director. Michele, a recent addition from Gucci, is expected to steer Valentino through its current challenges, noted sources familiar with the company's internal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025