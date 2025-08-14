Delhi Police Heroes Honored with Independence Day Medals
Eighteen officers from the Delhi Police will receive medals on Independence Day. Three will get the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Honorees include Garima Bhatnagar, Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, and Satender Yadav. Fifteen others are awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service for outstanding achievements in law enforcement.
Eighteen officers from the Delhi Police are set to receive medals during this year's Independence Day celebrations, an official announced on Thursday.
The awards include the prestigious President's Medal for Distinguished Service to three officers: Special Commissioner of Police Garima Bhatnagar, DGP of Chandigarh Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, and Sub-Inspector Satender Yadav. The remaining 15 officers will be honored with the Medal for Meritorious Service.
These commendations highlight the officers' exemplary work, from leading technological reforms in policing to managing critical law-and-order situations. Commissioner S B K Singh praised the honorees for their dedication, calling it a reflection of the highest traditions of the force.
