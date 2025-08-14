Left Menu

Woman Sets Herself Ablaze in Protest Against Demolition Notice in Ahmedabad

A 37-year-old woman, Narmada Kumavat, ignited herself in protest against a demolition notice for her kirana shop by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Her husband and others extinguished the flames, with all involved suffering burn injuries. This incident sparked a local foot march against alleged civic harassment.

Updated: 14-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident occurred in Ahmedabad's Jashodanagar area as a 37-year-old woman set herself on fire to protest against a municipal demolition notice targeting her shop. This act of defiance highlights tensions between local shopkeepers and authorities.

Narmada Kumavat's drastic action followed a heated argument with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) staff. In a widely circulated video, she doused herself with kerosene before igniting the flames. Her husband, Ramesh, along with bystanders, managed to extinguish the fire, but not without sustaining burn injuries themselves.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, PD Jadeja, confirmed that all injured parties are currently out of danger. The incident has prompted an investigation by Vatva GIDC police and provoked a foot march by local shopkeepers, who accuse civic authorities of harassment.

