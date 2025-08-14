Woman Sets Herself Ablaze in Protest Against Demolition Notice in Ahmedabad

A shocking incident occurred in Ahmedabad's Jashodanagar area as a 37-year-old woman set herself on fire to protest against a municipal demolition notice targeting her shop. This act of defiance highlights tensions between local shopkeepers and authorities.

Narmada Kumavat's drastic action followed a heated argument with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) staff. In a widely circulated video, she doused herself with kerosene before igniting the flames. Her husband, Ramesh, along with bystanders, managed to extinguish the fire, but not without sustaining burn injuries themselves.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, PD Jadeja, confirmed that all injured parties are currently out of danger. The incident has prompted an investigation by Vatva GIDC police and provoked a foot march by local shopkeepers, who accuse civic authorities of harassment.

