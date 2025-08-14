Rajnath Singh Hails ‘Operation Sindoor’ as Symbol of New India’s Military Self-Reliance

On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the nation through the Sandesh to Soldiers programme aired on Akashvani, delivering a detailed account of the recent Operation Sindoor and its significance in India’s evolving defence strategy. He lauded the operation—executed under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi—as a balanced and precise military response that reflects the country’s growing self-reliance, technological advancement, and strategic vision in modern warfare.

Shri Singh emphasised that the operation demonstrated India’s ability to integrate cutting-edge capabilities, including drone warfare, layered air defence, electronic warfare, and network-centric operations, without reliance on foreign technology. Quoting PM Modi, he described Operation Sindoor not just as an example of military prowess, but as a symbol of India’s march towards full indigenous defence capability.

Precision Strikes Without Escalation

The Defence Minister underscored the balanced approach taken during Operation Sindoor, noting that within minutes, nine terror training camps—including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed—were destroyed through precise missile strikes. Importantly, no civilian areas or Pakistani military establishments were targeted, the Line of Control (LoC) was not crossed, and the international border remained intact, thus avoiding escalation while delivering a crippling blow to terrorist infrastructure.

“This is the new art of warfare—technology-driven, intelligence-led, and strategically restrained,” Shri Singh said. “India is tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and the dignity of our country, we respond decisively. Operation Sindoor is part of our new policy: wherever terrorism hides, it will be eliminated completely.”

Response to Pahalgam Attack and Past Acts of Terror

Operation Sindoor was conducted in the wake of the heinous April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which targeted innocent civilians. Shri Singh described it as “a direct blow to our courage, unity, and integrity” and affirmed that the operation was a befitting reply. He linked it to previous retaliatory actions—Operation Mahadev, which neutralised three top Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders involved in Pahalgam, as well as earlier surgical strikes and air strikes after the Pathankot and Pulwama attacks.

A Decade of Defence Transformation

Highlighting the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Shri Singh pointed to dramatic improvements in India’s defence manufacturing and procurement landscape:

Defence manufacturing is now 65% domestic , with only 35% imports , compared to 65–70% imports a decade ago.

Annual defence production rose from ₹46,000 crore in FY 2014-15 to ₹1.51 lakh crore in FY 2024-25 .

Defence exports surged from ₹1,900 crore to a record ₹23,622 crore .

Targets for 2029: defence production worth ₹3 lakh crore and exports worth ₹50,000 crore.

The defence budget also expanded from ₹2.53 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 to ₹6.81 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, enabling rapid modernisation.

Strengthening Armed Forces Capabilities

Shri Singh detailed the induction of advanced platforms such as INS Arihant, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, INS Vagsheer, Rafale-Marine aircraft, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, C-295 transport aircraft, Prachand helicopters, and upgraded Su-30 fighters. He credited these assets with enhancing operational readiness and deterrence capabilities.

Humanitarian Missions and Global Responsibility

Beyond combat operations, he praised the Armed Forces’ role in disaster relief—from Assam floods to coastal cyclones and the Uttarkashi tragedy. He cited Operation Sindhu, which evacuated hundreds of Indians from a conflict zone during the Iran-Israel crisis, as proof of India’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens worldwide.

Women in the Armed Forces: Breaking Barriers

The Defence Minister celebrated the growing role of women in the military, citing milestones such as:

The first 17 women cadets graduating from NDA, Khadakwasla .

Indian Navy officers Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa completing a 25,600-nautical-mile circumnavigation under Navika Sagar Parikrama-II.

An all-women Tri-Service sailing team completing a historic 1,800-nautical-mile voyage from Seychelles to India.

“For our women warriors, no challenge is impossible,” he said, calling them leaders on land, at sea, and in the skies.

Youth, Innovation, and National Aspirations Shri Singh also highlighted the role of India’s youth in start-ups, Digital India, Make in India, and Skill India programmes, noting that these initiatives are no longer schemes but a reflection of New India’s aspirations.

Border Infrastructure and Strategic Connectivity

Under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), 125 infrastructure projects were inaugurated in the past year to boost connectivity and strategic mobility. The Shinkun La tunnel in Ladakh, being built at an altitude of 15,800 feet, will be the world’s highest tunnel upon completion—facilitating troop movement and driving socio-economic development in the region.

Commitment to Soldiers and Veterans

Shri Singh extended gratitude to soldiers serving in harsh conditions and to their families. He acknowledged the contribution of veterans, reaffirming government support through initiatives like One Rank One Pension and welfare measures for health, pensions, and resettlement.

A Call to Collective Duty

Concluding his address, Shri Singh urged citizens to contribute to nation-building, invoking the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. “We are not just creating a New India for ourselves, but providing solutions for the whole world,” he said, reaffirming that the defence of the nation is both a government responsibility and a shared national resolve.