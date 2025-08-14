Independence Day in Assam: Security Steps Up Amid Boycott Call

Security has been intensified in Assam ahead of Independence Day, following a boycott call from militant groups ULFA(I) and NSCN (K-YA). State police have increased patrols and identified sensitive areas to prevent disruptions, even though no specific threats have been detected.

The police expressed confidence in peaceful celebrations, stating that enthusiasm among citizens remains high despite the boycott call. The authorities have ensured night domination and joint patrolling with security forces to maintain order at parade grounds and other strategic locations.

The heightened security measures follow last year's threats by ULFA(I), who claimed to have planted explosives across Assam. This year's main celebration will take place at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, under tightened security to thwart any mischief.

(With inputs from agencies.)