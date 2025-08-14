Living Protest: Bihar Man Declared 'Dead' Pleads for Identity Restoration

A resident of Bihar's Bhojpur district, Mintu Paswan, approached the state's Chief Electoral Officer after bureaucratic errors declared him dead in official records.

With support from CPI(ML) Liberation, Paswan fought against a misclassification during a special revision of electoral rolls, leading to his wrongful exclusion from voter lists.

Despite the Supreme Court's involvement acknowledging the error in limited instances, electoral authorities remain under scrutiny for mishandling voter records, affecting Paswan and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)