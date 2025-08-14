Left Menu

Living Protest: Bihar Man Declared 'Dead' Pleads for Identity Restoration

In Bihar's Bhojpur district, Mintu Paswan faces a bureaucratic blunder, declared dead in an electoral roll revision. Backed by CPI(ML) Liberation, his plight underscores systemic errors, as acknowledged by the Supreme Court in limited cases. The state official's mishap highlights ongoing voter registration anomalies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:18 IST
Living Protest: Bihar Man Declared 'Dead' Pleads for Identity Restoration
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Bihar's Bhojpur district, Mintu Paswan, approached the state's Chief Electoral Officer after bureaucratic errors declared him dead in official records.

With support from CPI(ML) Liberation, Paswan fought against a misclassification during a special revision of electoral rolls, leading to his wrongful exclusion from voter lists.

Despite the Supreme Court's involvement acknowledging the error in limited instances, electoral authorities remain under scrutiny for mishandling voter records, affecting Paswan and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025