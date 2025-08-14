Living Protest: Bihar Man Declared 'Dead' Pleads for Identity Restoration
In Bihar's Bhojpur district, Mintu Paswan faces a bureaucratic blunder, declared dead in an electoral roll revision. Backed by CPI(ML) Liberation, his plight underscores systemic errors, as acknowledged by the Supreme Court in limited cases. The state official's mishap highlights ongoing voter registration anomalies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A resident of Bihar's Bhojpur district, Mintu Paswan, approached the state's Chief Electoral Officer after bureaucratic errors declared him dead in official records.
With support from CPI(ML) Liberation, Paswan fought against a misclassification during a special revision of electoral rolls, leading to his wrongful exclusion from voter lists.
Despite the Supreme Court's involvement acknowledging the error in limited instances, electoral authorities remain under scrutiny for mishandling voter records, affecting Paswan and others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crash Near Misses: Helicopter Altitude Errors and FAA Oversight Critiques
CPI(ML) Liberation Challenges EC's Transparency in Bihar SIR Drive
Karnataka chief electoral officer asks Rahul Gandhi to share names of excluded voters, added ineligible ones with signed declaration.
Shailesh Kumar Chourasia Appointed as Manipur's New Chief Electoral Officer
CPI(ML) Liberation to Mobilize Mass Protest Against Electoral Roll Discrepancies