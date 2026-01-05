Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Errors: TMC Challenges Commission

Controversy has erupted as the Election Commission admitted to erroneous deletions in the electoral rolls, declaring three living individuals as deceased. The errors, described as 'inadvertent,' were highlighted by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at a public rally. Banerjee produced the affected voters, challenging the Commission's oversight.

Among the mistakenly deleted were Manirul Mollah, Maya Das, and Harekrishna Giri. The Commission acknowledged that the names initially missed deletion but later appeared incorrectly on the official lists, stirring public outcry and political intervention.

In a swift response, Booth Level Officers verified the errors, corrected the roll, and re-included the names. This incident has spurred broader concerns over potential irregularities, particularly with West Bengal's assembly elections on the horizon. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has urged rectification of the errors to ensure electoral integrity.

