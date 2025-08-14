Sandwich Assault Leads to DOJ Firing Amid Tension in Washington

In a controversial incident driving tensions in Washington, D.C., a Department of Justice employee has been terminated following allegations of assault. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Sean Charles Dunn's dismissal after reports surfaced of him hurling a sandwich at a federal agent.

A viral video showed Dunn, a specialist in international affairs at the DOJ, voicing disdain towards Customs and Border Protection agents amid heightened law enforcement activities. The uproar occurred as the city grappled with a surge in federal patrols, prompted by claims of rising crime rates by former President Donald Trump.

The incident underlines ongoing friction within the justice system, as Bondi emphasized intolerance towards perceived disrespect against law enforcement. Meanwhile, former FBI agent Jared Lane Wise remains employed at the DOJ despite charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

