NIA Unveils Funding Web in Terrorism Crackdown
The NIA conducted searches in Srinagar and Handwara related to a terror funding case involving 'The Resistance Front', a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy. Significant documents were seized, and an international money trail was discovered. Local youth were reportedly instigated into anti-national activities funded by these groups.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its investigation into terror funding on Wednesday by raiding two specific locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Handwara districts. The probe targets 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), an affiliate group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Credible sources revealed that the raids resulted in the confiscation of significant documents pivotal to the ongoing case, which NIA took over from the state police in May. Previously, the state police had detained two individuals linked to the case.
The NIA's probe unearthed an international funding trail, which is under rigorous examination. Investigations also indicate that local youth are being incited into anti-national activities, driven by funds from these proscribed terrorist organizations, according to the NIA's statement.
