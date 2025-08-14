Left Menu

NIA Unveils Funding Web in Terrorism Crackdown

The NIA conducted searches in Srinagar and Handwara related to a terror funding case involving 'The Resistance Front', a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy. Significant documents were seized, and an international money trail was discovered. Local youth were reportedly instigated into anti-national activities funded by these groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:27 IST
NIA Unveils Funding Web in Terrorism Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its investigation into terror funding on Wednesday by raiding two specific locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Handwara districts. The probe targets 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), an affiliate group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Credible sources revealed that the raids resulted in the confiscation of significant documents pivotal to the ongoing case, which NIA took over from the state police in May. Previously, the state police had detained two individuals linked to the case.

The NIA's probe unearthed an international funding trail, which is under rigorous examination. Investigations also indicate that local youth are being incited into anti-national activities, driven by funds from these proscribed terrorist organizations, according to the NIA's statement.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025