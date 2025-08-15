Left Menu

Modi's Independence Day Plea: Boosting India's Self-Reliance Amidst Trade Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for increased self-reliance in manufacturing, from fertilizers to EV batteries, to combat trade challenges with the U.S. during his Independence Day address. Amidst rising tariffs on Indian exports, Modi pledged unwavering support for farmers and emphasized the importance of protecting their interests.

Updated: 15-08-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:43 IST
Modi

In a crucial Independence Day address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for self-reliance, urging the nation to ramp up manufacturing of essential goods, from fertilizers to electric vehicle batteries. He committed to safeguarding farmers amidst deteriorating trade relations with the United States.

While addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort, Modi reassured that farmers, fishermen, and livestock rearers are his top priority. His speech made no direct mention of U.S. tariffs, despite recent escalations with President Trump's imposition of additional duties.

With U.S.-India trade talks collapsed over agricultural imports and Russian oil purchases, Modi's focus on self-reliance is seen as a strategic move to bolster domestic growth and protect economic interests in an increasingly challenging global trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

