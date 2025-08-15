Jharkhand's Steadfast Battle Against Naxalism and Social Upliftment

In a significant departure from tradition, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations in Jharkhand, highlighting the state's aggressive stance against Naxalism and the drug trade. Speaking in Ranchi, Governor Gangwar emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order to facilitate state development.

Highlighting the strides made in combating criminal activities, he reported that a total of 197 Naxalites were apprehended, with 17 fatalities and 10 surrenders. The state administration has also embarked on a stringent campaign against illegal opium cultivation, dismantling it across thousands of acres as part of its efforts to eradicate the drug menace.

Moreover, Governor Gangwar detailed various social welfare initiatives, including waiving Rs 2,300 crore in farm loans, boosting agricultural output with solar-powered pumps, and infrastructure projects worth Rs 13,000 crore. The state government has further plans for educational and healthcare advancements, underscoring its commitment to providing holistic growth and development for its people.

