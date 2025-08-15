Left Menu

A Vision for a Stronger India: Modi's Independence Day Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech from the Red Fort included calls for affordable manufacturing, self-reliance, and national security. He announced reforms in nuclear energy, emphasized the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, and urged unity against threats both internal and external, envisioning a prosperous and secure India.

Updated: 15-08-2025 17:37 IST
In his longest-ever Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized affordable manufacturing, self-reliance, and national security from the Red Fort's historic backdrop. Highlighting a robust agenda, he conveyed a vision far beyond the official files, striving to invigorate everyday lives.

Modi underscored India's resilience amid natural disasters, terrorism, and external challenges, advocating for a cohesive front against such adversities. He stressed the need for reform in fields like nuclear energy, laying out plans to enhance private sector involvement and fortify national capabilities.

From promoting the 'Vocal for Local' and embracing Swadeshi goods, to pledging support for farmers and ensuring security across strategic regions, Modi's address was a call for transformation. He portrayed a future where unity and development intertwine, aspiring for India to reach the pinnacle of its economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

