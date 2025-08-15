Tensions and Reflections: 17th Anniversary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati's Assassination
The quiet commemoration of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati's 17th death anniversary in Odisha's Kandhamal reflected the tense history surrounding his assassination. Security was intensified to prevent violence similar to 2008, while political parties criticized the handling and disclosure of the investigation findings into his death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The 17th death anniversary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati passed peacefully in Odisha's Kandhamal district amid heightened security measures.
The district saw an increased police presence, notably around Saraswati's ashrams, as his 2008 assassination had previously incited significant violence.
Despite the occasion's calm, political tensions remain as parties criticize the government's failure to release inquiry findings into the killing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rage on Delhi Roads: Violence Unleashed Over Honking
Amit Shah's Defiant Stand on National Security Praised by Modi
FBI Opens Upgraded Office in Wellington to Boost NZ-US Security Cooperation
China Questions Nvidia's H20 AI Chips Over Security Concerns
Nvidia's H20 Chips Under Scrutiny: China's Security Concerns Rise