Tensions and Reflections: 17th Anniversary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati's Assassination

The quiet commemoration of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati's 17th death anniversary in Odisha's Kandhamal reflected the tense history surrounding his assassination. Security was intensified to prevent violence similar to 2008, while political parties criticized the handling and disclosure of the investigation findings into his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 17th death anniversary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati passed peacefully in Odisha's Kandhamal district amid heightened security measures.

The district saw an increased police presence, notably around Saraswati's ashrams, as his 2008 assassination had previously incited significant violence.

Despite the occasion's calm, political tensions remain as parties criticize the government's failure to release inquiry findings into the killing.

