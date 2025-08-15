Tensions and Reflections: 17th Anniversary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati's Assassination

The 17th death anniversary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati passed peacefully in Odisha's Kandhamal district amid heightened security measures.

The district saw an increased police presence, notably around Saraswati's ashrams, as his 2008 assassination had previously incited significant violence.

Despite the occasion's calm, political tensions remain as parties criticize the government's failure to release inquiry findings into the killing.

