Imposter Arrested in Connection with Businessman's Honeymoon Murder Case
A man impersonating a Railway Protection Force officer was arrested at the home of Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman murdered during his honeymoon. The suspect, dismissed from RPF years ago, was caught after arousing suspicion among Raghuvanshi’s relatives. The murder involved Raghuvanshi's wife and her accomplices.
An imposter posing as a Railway Protection Force officer was apprehended from the residence of slain transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, police reported.
The accused, Bajranglal Jat, was donning an RPF uniform when he visited Raghuvanshi's home in Indore. His suspicious behavior led Raghuvanshi's family to alert authorities.
Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, with his wife and her alleged lover among those arrested. Jat was dismissed from RPF service years ago and was charged for impersonating an officer.
