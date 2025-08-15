Imposter Arrested in Connection with Businessman's Honeymoon Murder Case

An imposter posing as a Railway Protection Force officer was apprehended from the residence of slain transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, police reported.

The accused, Bajranglal Jat, was donning an RPF uniform when he visited Raghuvanshi's home in Indore. His suspicious behavior led Raghuvanshi's family to alert authorities.

Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, with his wife and her alleged lover among those arrested. Jat was dismissed from RPF service years ago and was charged for impersonating an officer.

