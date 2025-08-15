Left Menu

Security Tightened at Fatehpur Mausoleum Amid Social Media Tensions

Fatehpur police have ramped up security around a disputed mausoleum in response to inflammatory social media posts ahead of Janmashtami. Three FIRs were filed, and authorities warned local communities against disruptions. After a recent incident where graves were damaged, heightened security measures include prohibitory orders, barricades, and additional police forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fatehpur's mausoleum has become the focal point of heightened security measures after provocative social media posts circulated ahead of Janmashtami. Authorities swiftly filed three FIRs, two against named individuals and one unnamed, for inciting tensions at the site, once vandalized by right-wing groups claiming it as a Hindu temple.

The district administration issued strict warnings to both Hindu and Muslim community leaders, demanding restraint to uphold law and order. Heightened security features triple-layer barricading, additional police forces, and continuous surveillance to prevent any gatherings or processions after intelligence indicated possible unrest.

In response to recent damages and planned activities, strict prohibitory orders and round-the-clock monitoring have been imposed. Despite the tense atmosphere, police assert the situation remains under diligent control, with senior officials and intelligence teams actively supervising developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

