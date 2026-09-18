When History Denied, Victims Pay Again: UN Expert Warns of Global Justice Risks

Efforts to deny past atrocities are threatening the search for truth and justice, leaving victims facing fresh attacks on their experiences and weakening the safeguards intended to prevent violence from happening again, a United Nations expert has warned. Bernard Duhaime, the UN Special Rapporteur on truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, said politicians and other actors are glorifying perpetrators, stigmatising victims and undermining the organisations and memorial initiatives that preserve collective memory.

In a report presented to the 63rd session of the Human Rights Council, Duhaime described a dangerous shift from accountability grounded in evidence towards emotionally charged narratives that exploit identity and deepen social divisions. These narratives serve narrow political or ideological interests, making it harder for societies to confront past abuses and recognise the people who suffered them.

Denying Atrocities Deepens Victims' Pain

For victims, denial can undermine the recognition of what happened to them and obstruct their rights to justice and reparations. Duhaime warned that efforts to rewrite or erase violent histories frequently involve silencing dissenting voices, restricting public understanding and attacking civil society groups that keep evidence and survivors' experiences in public view. The damage reaches beyond individual cases, weakening a society's ability to recognise the conditions that allowed earlier violence to occur.

"There can be no regression or reversal," Duhaime said, calling for the unequivocal rejection of denial concerning genocides, crimes against humanity and war crimes. His warning places the protection of collective memory at the centre of preventing future abuses, with memorialisation helping communities preserve accurate accounts and acknowledge victims rather than allowing perpetrators to be celebrated or responsibility to disappear from public discussion.

Open Records and Education Protect Truth

Government action against denialism can create its own problems when memory or security laws become tools for censorship, Duhaime cautioned. He said such measures have too often been used to impose a single official version of history, limiting the freedom needed to examine evidence, question authorities and discuss painful events openly. Countering denial requires space for informed public discussion, supported by access to accurate information and respect for cultural rights and freedom of expression.

Duhaime called on states to provide maximum transparency, disclosure and accountability, recalling their obligation under international law to actively disclose accurate accounts of past violations. He said information about international crimes should not be hidden through secrecy, classification or access restrictions that fail to meet international human rights standards. His recommendations prioritise inclusive, evidence-based education, critical thinking, digital literacy and strong memorialisation processes, giving people the knowledge and skills to recognise distorted accounts of the past.

Technology Companies Face Growing Responsibilities

Digital technologies, social media and artificial intelligence systems have expanded the reach of denialist material and increased opportunities to profit from it, according to Duhaime. Content that undermines documented atrocities can circulate widely through these systems, creating greater responsibilities for companies whose platforms influence what people encounter and share. He urged technology businesses to strengthen regular human rights checks and reviews to prevent their services from fuelling denialism, disinformation and hate speech.

The expert called for greater transparency and changes to business models that reward denialist content, alongside effective remedies and safer platforms for marginalised people and communities. Stronger cooperation with civil society would support these efforts, bringing the experiences of affected groups into decisions about online safety and accountability. His recommendations connect the protection of historical truth with practical responsibilities for governments, educators and technology companies, keeping victims' rights and the prevention of future violence at the heart of the response.