Supreme Court's Calming Stance: Justice Pardiwala's Ruling on Civil-Criminal Case Intersection

A Supreme Court bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala granted anticipatory bail to a couple embroiled in a civil-criminal case, emphasizing non-adherence to legal norms. Justice Pardiwala, noted for recent criticism of the Allahabad HC, recalibrated his initial assertive stance post-critique from Chief Justice B R Gavai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 00:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, under the leadership of Justice J B Pardiwala, demonstrated its steady resolve in the intersection of civil and criminal law by granting anticipatory bail to a couple involved in a contentious legal dispute. This formed a significant pivot following Pardiwala's earlier criticisms of a fellow High Court judge, which were later rescinded upon a request from Chief Justice B R Gavai.

The case stemmed from the Rajasthan High Court's denial of bail to the couple accused of serious charges, including cheating and criminal breach of trust. Justice Pardiwala, alongside Justice R Mahadevan, suggested that the disagreement arose from a failure to follow established legal precedents.

Central to the legal battle was an unpaid balance of Rs 12,59,393 following a sale transaction. The bench ultimately determined that criminal charges were misplaced given the nature of the transaction and set aside the lower court's order, showcasing a pivotal moment of judicial reconsideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

