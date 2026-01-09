Unprecedented Minority Cabinet Talks Heat Up in The Netherlands

The Netherlands is poised for unprecedented political maneuverings as talks for establishing a rare minority cabinet intensify. As reported by the Dutch broadcaster NOS, discussions are centered on creating a coalition involving the centrist, pro-EU D66 party, which secured an electoral victory last October, alongside the conservative Christian Democrats and the right-wing VVD.

With seats at stake in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, the prospective coalition aims for a combined 66-seat holding. The coalition seeks to amalgamate differing ideological perspectives to form a stable government at a challenging juncture in Dutch politics.

The discussions mark a notable shift in Dutch political dynamics, emphasizing collaboration across divergent political spectrums to secure governance. As negotiations progress, the outcome could substantially influence the trajectory of the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)