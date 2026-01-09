Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns 'Mega-Mafia Raj' in UP Over Cough Syrup Racket

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged involvement in a codeine-laced cough syrup racket. The issue has sparked political tensions, with accusations of complicity and corruption. Yadav claims the operation is expansive, affecting not just Uttar Pradesh but reaching international levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:18 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Condemns 'Mega-Mafia Raj' in UP Over Cough Syrup Racket
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the Yogi Adityanath administration today, accusing it of allowing a widespread codeine-laced cough syrup racket to flourish within Uttar Pradesh.

The former chief minister highlighted connections to an international smuggling operation, alleging BJP's financial benefit from the black market.

The political fallout from the racket has deeply affected state politics, prompting protests from the SP and a special investigation led by a state-level SIT into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

 India
2
I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Election Timelines

Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Electio...

 India
4
Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026