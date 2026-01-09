Akhilesh Yadav Condemns 'Mega-Mafia Raj' in UP Over Cough Syrup Racket
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged involvement in a codeine-laced cough syrup racket. The issue has sparked political tensions, with accusations of complicity and corruption. Yadav claims the operation is expansive, affecting not just Uttar Pradesh but reaching international levels.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the Yogi Adityanath administration today, accusing it of allowing a widespread codeine-laced cough syrup racket to flourish within Uttar Pradesh.
The former chief minister highlighted connections to an international smuggling operation, alleging BJP's financial benefit from the black market.
The political fallout from the racket has deeply affected state politics, prompting protests from the SP and a special investigation led by a state-level SIT into the matter.
