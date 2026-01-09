Left Menu

Safe Return: Jharkhand Labourers Freed from Niger Captivity

Five labourers from Jharkhand, abducted in Niger, returned safely to India after eight months in captivity following efforts by government officials and the Ministry of External Affairs. They are currently undergoing health checks in Mumbai before heading home. Their families received monthly assistance during their absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five labourers from Jharkhand, who were allegedly kidnapped in Niger, have safely returned to India after being held captive for eight months, according to officials.

Shikha Lakra, leader of the state migrant control room under Jharkhand's labour department, confirmed their safe arrival in Mumbai, where they are undergoing health checks and completing legal formalities before returning home on January 14.

Their release was facilitated by coordinated efforts from Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state migrant control room, and the Ministry of External Affairs. The workers were employed by a private company for transmission line projects in Niger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

