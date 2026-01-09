Safe Return: Jharkhand Labourers Freed from Niger Captivity

Five labourers from Jharkhand, who were allegedly kidnapped in Niger, have safely returned to India after being held captive for eight months, according to officials.

Shikha Lakra, leader of the state migrant control room under Jharkhand's labour department, confirmed their safe arrival in Mumbai, where they are undergoing health checks and completing legal formalities before returning home on January 14.

Their release was facilitated by coordinated efforts from Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state migrant control room, and the Ministry of External Affairs. The workers were employed by a private company for transmission line projects in Niger.

(With inputs from agencies.)