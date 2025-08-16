High-Stakes Heist: Seattle Jeweler's $2 Million Loss
Thieves in Seattle executed a swift $2 million jewelry heist, stealing diamonds, luxury watches, and other valuables in just 90 seconds. The masked suspects used hammers to break into a store, threatened employees, and made a quick escape. Police are investigating, but the suspects remain at large.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 16-08-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 05:02 IST
In a daring daytime robbery, thieves in Seattle absconded with an estimated $2 million in jewelry, including diamonds, luxury watches, and gold, police reported on Friday.
Surveillance footage reveals four masked individuals breaching the store's glass entrance with hammers before swiftly looting six display cases.
The robbers, armed with bear spray and a Taser, threatened staff but caused no injuries. Despite a rapid police response, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle, evading capture.
