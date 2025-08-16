High-Stakes Heist: Seattle Jeweler's $2 Million Loss

In a daring daytime robbery, thieves in Seattle absconded with an estimated $2 million in jewelry, including diamonds, luxury watches, and gold, police reported on Friday.

Surveillance footage reveals four masked individuals breaching the store's glass entrance with hammers before swiftly looting six display cases.

The robbers, armed with bear spray and a Taser, threatened staff but caused no injuries. Despite a rapid police response, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle, evading capture.