Woman Loses Rs 18.5 Lakh in Online Milk Scam

A 71-year-old woman in Mumbai was scammed out of Rs 18.5 lakh while attempting to order milk online. After providing her details on a fraudulent link, she lost her savings spread across three bank accounts. Police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing to identify the culprit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 71-year-old Mumbai resident has fallen victim to a cyber scam, losing a staggering Rs 18.5 lakh while trying to place an online order for milk, police reported on Saturday.

The woman, hailing from Wadala, unwittingly provided personal details after receiving a call from an individual posing as a milk delivery service executive. The fraudster, who identified himself as Deepak, instructed her to click on a link and follow instructions without terminating the call.

Subsequent phone calls from the scammer and details provided led to the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from her bank accounts. Realizing the financial devastation during a routine bank visit, she promptly filed a police complaint. An investigation is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

