Diplomatic Movements: Wang Yi's Visit to India Amid Border Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India from Monday to Wednesday, a move likely to address the ongoing concerns over their disputed border in the Himalayas, as per a statement from China's foreign ministry released on Saturday.

This visit marks only the second such interaction since the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020. Since then, the two nations have been working on mending ties, particularly after last October's agreement on border patrolling, which has begun easing a five-year standoff adversely affecting trade, investment, and air travel between the two countries.

In a related diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month during his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, marking Modi's first visit in seven years to the country.

