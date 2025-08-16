Left Menu

Diplomatic Movements: Wang Yi's Visit to India Amid Border Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India for talks about the disputed Himalayan border from Monday to Wednesday. This marks the second meeting since the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Relations have improved following last year's agreement on border patrolling, easing historical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:21 IST
Diplomatic Movements: Wang Yi's Visit to India Amid Border Tensions
Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India from Monday to Wednesday, a move likely to address the ongoing concerns over their disputed border in the Himalayas, as per a statement from China's foreign ministry released on Saturday.

This visit marks only the second such interaction since the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020. Since then, the two nations have been working on mending ties, particularly after last October's agreement on border patrolling, which has begun easing a five-year standoff adversely affecting trade, investment, and air travel between the two countries.

In a related diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month during his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, marking Modi's first visit in seven years to the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025